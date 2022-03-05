Joe Biden Leaves for Weekend in Delaware as Russian Invasion of Ukraine Escalates

March 5, 2022

President Joe Biden left the White House for his home in Delaware on Friday afternoon, despite an escalating Russian invasion of Ukraine.The president plans to spend the weekend at home, even though some criticized him for the optics of not caring about the ongoing conflict or the current state of the country by leaving Washington, DC.[Excerpted per FR policy]



