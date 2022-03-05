More Than 66% Of “Fully Vaccinated” Israelis Now Suffering Adverse Reactions To The “Vaccines”
March 5, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYNearly 66% of respondents to a survey in Israel claimed that they suffered adverse reactions to the COVID-19 booster shot. Nearly half of those with adverse reactions reported having difficulties performing daily activities as a result. COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines The results of the recent survey were published by the Israeli Ministry …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments