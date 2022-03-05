Must See TV

In a time when everyone desperately needs a good laugh, we dare you to find a better two minutes of must-see TV than the following clip courtesy of India's Times Now. We won't spoil it (some background here), just be sure to watch the full thing until the end.

Craziest 2 minutes of TV news ever, with opposing guests on the Ukraine war hosted by Indian TV. the ending is a MUST watch.🤦 pic.twitter.com/1USI8bjHif — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) March 3, 2022

For those wondering what happened next, and how India feels about the current global crisis, here is part two. No wonder, on Thursday some US diplomats suggested D.C. may sanction New Delhi next for buying Russian weapons...