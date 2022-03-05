New study: Pfizer COVID shot converts into DNA in human cells!

March 5, 2022

Contrary to the CDC's claim that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines do not "change or interact with your DNA in any way," a new Swedish study finds Pfizer's shot goes into liver cells and converts to DNA.It's the first time that researchers have shown in vitro – or inside a petri dish – how an mRNA vaccine is converted into DNA on a human liver cell line, the Epoch Times reported.It's precisely what health experts and fact-checkers said for more than a year could not occur.Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist who is one of the leading critics of...



