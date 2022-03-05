Pfizer and Moderna set to make $51 BILLION in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2022: Global health leaders call for pharma companies to make shots available in the developing world

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pfizer and Moderna, manufacturers of the two most popular used vaccines in the United States and much of the rest of the world, are expecting to bring in $51 billion in vaccine sales this year, according to earnings statements published by the companies. Pfizer expects to lead the way, with $32 billion in expected sales, with Moderna projecting $19 billion in revenue from its Covid shots. Almost all of these sales are coming from the developed world, with major nations like the U.S., the UK, Germany and others having surplus of vaccines while many developing countries struggling to get their...



Read More...