Riddler Stumps Batman With Question ‘What Is A Woman?’

March 5, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

GOTHAM CITY—Edward Nygma, commonly known as the Riddler, has once again taken multiple hostages and hidden them in a secret location that only Batman can find if he solves his intricate riddles. Unfortunately for Batman, the Riddler has him stumped by asking the most impossible question of all: What is a woman?

The post Riddler Stumps Batman With Question ‘What Is A Woman?’ appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...