Senate voted 48-47 to end COVID emergency, Biden vows to veto it if it passes the House

March 5, 2022   |   Tags: , , , , ,

Reading Time: 4 minutes The U.S. Senate voted 48-47 on Thursday to end the two-year-old declaration of a state of emergency related to COVID-19.    The vote was strictly party line with 48 Republicans in favor, 47 Democrats opposed. There were five senators who did not vote, three Democrats and two Republicans.    The brief […]


