Serial San Jose Cat Killer Freed From Jail

A serial cat killer was released early from a Santa Clara County jail this week. Robert Roy Farmer was sentenced to serve 16 years behind bars in 2017 for killing and mutilating cats around the Cambrian Park neighborhood in San Jose. Investigators believe he mutilated and killed at least 18 cats. Several other felines were injured. He was eligible for supervised early release after serving less than half of his sentence. Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Gadeberg said she is concerned. “These were heinous crimes that understandably caused so much pain, fear, outrage and heartache in our community....



