Stockton World War II veteran dies at 106

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton man who was one of the longest-living veterans of World War II died on Friday at 106.The Stockton Marine Corps Club announced Maj. William "Bill" White died peacefully with family by his side.White was born in Long Beach in 1915 and joined the military in 1934. His time in uniform took him across the country and world including time in China.He fought in the World War II battle of Iwo Jima."He went ashore after the first flag was raised landing on the beach directly under Mt. Suribachi. As they were crossing to join the rest...



