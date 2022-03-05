The Global Response to Putin – A Preview of the Coming War Without Weapons

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There is coming a day when economic sanctions will become personal. Everyone will either be part of the economic system or sanctioned by it – the price of resistance will be deadly. “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” (Rev 13: 16-17) All despots, dictators and megalomaniacs throughout history have engaged in conquest by the...



Read More...