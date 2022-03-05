The Great Reset Moves Forward: Visa, Mastercard Suspend Operations in Russia

Credit card companies Visa and Mastercard announced today that they will be suspending operations in Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. This will have a strong impact on the Russian economy, though mostly affecting private citizens and businesses rather than the government. Here’s the press release from Visa: SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar. 5, 2022– Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) today announced it is suspending its Russia operations. Effective immediately, Visa will work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days. Once complete, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work...



