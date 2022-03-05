To Protest Russia, Ivan Drago Blurred Out Of Rocky IV

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CULVER CITY, CA—Sony Pictures Studios has added its voice to those of corporations all around the world protesting Russia's incursion into Ukraine. Studio execs announced this week that for all digital streaming and physical copies of Rocky IV, they will blur out all depictions of the character Captian Ivan Drago, a boxing champion from Soviet Russia. "We stand with Ukraine here at Sony," said VP Stacy Green. "We understand that depictions of the villainous Russian Drago may be seen as insensitive to many viewers during these difficult times. While we will not cut any scenes from the beloved film, all...



Read More...