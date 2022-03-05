Visa, Mastercard suspend all operations in Russia, 'effective immediately' The company says it felt 'compelled' to act Email

Financial services companies Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday they are suspending business in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. "Effective immediately, Visa will work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days," Visa said in a press release. "Once complete, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country and any Visa cards issued by financial institutions outside of Russia will no longer work within the Russian Federation." Al Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa Inc., said in the...



