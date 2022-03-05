Watch Live: U.S. Trucker Convoy Arrives in Maryland Day 2

HAGERSTOWN, Maryland — “The People’s Convoy” continues to grow at the Hagerstown Speedway, about 70 miles outside Washington, DC. The convoy, which started in Adelanto, California, started arriving in Maryland in the afternoon March 4 and is set to add to their ranks. They are protesting the federal coronavirus mandates and seeking the rescission of President Joe Biden’s emergency declaration regarding the pandemic. Supporters of the convoy told Breitbart News they have experienced a tremendous outpouring of support as they made their way across America and are moved by the level of patriotism and unity on display. The organizers are...



