WNBA Star Brittney Griner Arrested on Drug Charges in Russia

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WNBA star Britteny Griner was arrested last month in Russia and is currently being detained by Russian authorities after vape cartridges were found in her luggage. According to the Associated Press: The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women’s team and did not specify the date of her arrest. Russian media reported the player was Griner, and her agent did not dispute those reports. ‘We are...



