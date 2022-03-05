World Council of Churches Urges Russian Orthodox Patriarch to Condemn Invasion of Ukraine

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rev. Ioan Sauca, a Romanian Orthodox priest and acting general secretary of the World Council of Churches, implored Patriarch Kirill of Moscow to intervene for peace in Russia and Ukraine.UKRAINE (LifeSiteNews) — The acting General Secretary of the World Council of Churches, an ecumenical coalition, asked Patriarch Kirill of Moscow to speak out and intervene for peace in Ukraine. “In these times of hopelessness, many look to you as the one who could bring a sign of hope for a peaceful solution,” Rev. Ioan Sauca wrote in a letter published on Tuesday. Rev. Sauca is a priest in the Romanian...



Read More...