Yemen Friday Sermon by Houthi Scholar Hamdi Ziad: "We Ask Allah that the War in Europe Does Not Stop; Paris, London, Berlin Will Be Destroyed."

March 5, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) Tweeted:#ICYMI: Yemen Friday Sermon by Houthi Scholar Hamdi Ziad: "We Ask Allah that the War in Europe Does Not Stop; Paris, London, Berlin Will Be Destroyed."



Read More...