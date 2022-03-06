As threat of nuclear war looms, how Democrats spin a crisis

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As the world teeters on the edge of nuclear catastrophe, the Democrats are doing what they do best: projecting. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, opined Adam Schiff in Rolling Stone on Friday, “hammers home how despicable an act it was to treat Ukraine as a political plaything.” Well, yes, but treating Ukraine as a political plaything has been a reckless Democrat obsession for a long time, not least when Schiff, as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, led the impeachment of Donald Trump over a phone call to President Volodymr Zelensky. The hypocrisy makes me faint!



