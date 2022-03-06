Bigoted NYC resident’s alleged reign of terror ends in vicious anti-Asian assault, arrest

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A man who allegedly terrorized his East Harlem neighbors with violent racist screeds for more than a year was finally arrested, sources said. Things got so bad at 158th East 126th Street, residents called the 8th floor the “floor of terror,” sources said. That’s where Marlon Carr, 47, lived and was arrested Friday morning, after barricading himself inside his apartment following a racist assault on his neighbor, a 39-year-old Asian man, according to law enforcement sources. *** *** “He started to yell really racist things — Wuhan b–ch, suck my d–k. It was offensive. I’m Chinese, [there are] a lot...



