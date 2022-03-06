Boris Johnson lays out six-point response to Russian aggression

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out a six-step approach to helping Ukraine in an op-ed published in The New York Times on Sunday. "Never in my life have I seen an international crisis where the dividing line between right and wrong has been so stark, as the Russian war machine unleashes its fury on a proud democracy. Russia’s reckless attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant reminds us just how grave the stakes are for everyone," wrote Johnson. Though he praised President Biden and European leaders, Johnson said not enough was being done to help Ukraine. The first step...



