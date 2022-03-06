CHD Says Pfizer and FDA Dropped Data Bombshell on COVID Vaccine Consumers [Press Release]

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

[H/T rodguy911]Press ReleaseFor Immediate ReleaseWashington, DC, March 03, 2022 — In a 55,000-page set of documents released on Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) is for the first time allowing the public to access data Pfizer submitted to FDA from its clinical trials in support of a COVID-19 vaccine license. This follows U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman’s decision on January 6 to deny the request from the FDA to suppress the data for the next 75 years which the agency claimed was necessary, in part, because of its “limited...



Read More...