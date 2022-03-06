Congressional Clown Show Bankrupts America

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Seemingly lost in the day-to-day nonsense of our political theater is the fact that the United States Congress is responsible for passing an annual budget. You know, one of those things that determines how you spend your money and keeps you from going broke. Well, once again our elected leaders on Capitol Hill have failed. And once again they will plunge the country into financial chaos. The Reason There Is No Fiscal Discipline The federal government’s budget is actually made up of various appropriations bills—12 in all. These are important because technically Article I, Section 9, of the Constitution states...



