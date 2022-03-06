Conservative activists in Portland announce intention to sue city, mayor and left-wing district attorney in tort claim

March 6, 2022

The organizers behind an August 2021 patriotic-themed rally in Portland, Ore., that was descended upon by Antifa militants armed with homemade explosives, have sent a tort claim notice to the city saying they intend to sue Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler and progressive Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt for "intentionally and negligently withholding protection." The Feb. 18 tort notice seen exclusively by The Post Millennial alleges the parties' decisions resulted in "violence, trauma, mental and physical damages for the women, caused by the protesters, despite event organizers moving the event to another location to avoid the threatened violence." The Aug....



