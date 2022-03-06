Cuomo complains ‘cancel culture’ and dirty politics ruined his career in speech at NYC church

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Defiant ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned a Brooklyn church appearance into a 25-minute gripe session Sunday in which he again blamed “cancel culture,” the media and “political sharks” for tanking his career. In his first public appearance since resigning last year, the accused serial sexual harasser whined about his explosive scandal to about 150 congregants at God’s Battalion of Prayer in East Flatbush, calling it “probably the toughest time of my life.” “As you probably know, I’ve gone through a difficult period the past few months. I resigned as governor, the press roasted me, my colleagues were ridiculed, my brother was...



