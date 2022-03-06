The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Eddie Trunk: I’ve never seen gas like this in my life. Who’s going to have money to buy tix w/ $10 gas..?! Ridiculous!

I’ve never seen gas like this in my life. And it’s impacting everything including just starting to recover from Covid touring industry. Who’s going to pay for increased fuel for tour travel? Who’s going to have money to buy tix w/ $10 gas..?! Ridiculous! https://t.co/9wjH2lMta9— Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) March 6, 2022Well, at least we're not California pic.twitter.com/HXRy39HYrj— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) March 5, 2022


