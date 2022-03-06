Embargo of Russian oil now spreading to Kazakhstan

The self-imposed embargo of Russian oil is spreading to Kazakhstan crude, with three shipments canceled in the past 24 hours. The Wonder Vega, Free Spirit and Stealth Haralambos, all Marshall Islands-flagged vessels, were Black Sea-bound for the Port of Novorossiysk. S&P Global informed clients of the three canceled loadings, citing the war risk premium associated with the grade of oil. These latest cancellations led the Chevron-led consortium at Tengiz — Kazakhstan’s highest-producing oil field — to issue a statement that it was “monitoring developments.” Production is continuing, according to the consortium. ... “CPC Pipeline (Caspian Pipeline Consortium led by Chevron),...



