Event horizons are tunable factories of quantum entanglement

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Louisiana State University physicists have leveraged quantum information theory techniques to reveal a mechanism for amplifying, or "stimulating," the production of entanglement in the Hawking effect in a controlled manner. Furthermore, these scientists propose a protocol for testing this idea in the laboratory using artificially produced event horizons. These results have been recently published in Physical Review Letters, "Quantum aspects of stimulated Hawking radiation in an analog white-black hole pair," where Ivan Agullo, Anthony J. Brady and Dimitrios Kranas present these ideas and apply them to optical systems containing the analog of a pair white-black hole. Stephen Hawking added more...



