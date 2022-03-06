France banks on India as key Indo-Pacific partner

France will be rolling out the red carpet in Paris for a one-day Indo-Pacific forum on Tuesday where foreign ministers from EU member states will meet foreign ministers from across the Indian and Pacific Ocean regions.It's the first major event since the EU released its Indo-Pacific strategy last year, and the agenda is set to include security and defense topics, digital and connectivity issues and global challenges such as climate change."I think the EU as a whole now recognizes that the Indo-Pacific is important and that we collectively have strong interests in that region," Christophe Penot, French ambassador to the...



