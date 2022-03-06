Handyman, 34, is charged with murder after body of missing woman is found in septic tank in her backyard: Police believe she was killed in her house then dumped in the cesspool

The body of a Florida woman, who disappeared more than a week ago, had been found inside her septic tank - and her handyman has been arrested for murder. Police began searching the tank for Cynthia Cole, 57, a few hours after arresting her handyman Keoki Hilo Demich on Friday night. After several hours of excavation, her body was discovered submerged in the cesspool, buried in her backyard in the 4500 block of NE Skyline Drive in Jensen Beach.



