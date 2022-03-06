Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Alabama on Sunday as the nation marks a defining moment in the fight for the right to vote, a trip that comes as congressional efforts to restore the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act have faltered. Harris is traveling to Selma, Alabama to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 when white state troopers attacked Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Harris will visit with civil rights leaders before speaking at the foot of the bridge. The bridge, named for a Confederate...



