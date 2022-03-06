The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

In Lieu Of Masks, Progressives To Just Wear Shirts Saying ‘I AM A GOOD PERSON’

March 6, 2022   |   Tags: ,

U.S.—With mask mandates going away around the country, many progressives are feeling lost, confused, and frustrated. According to sources, the nation's progressives will move forward in a maskless world by electing to just wear t-shirts that say "I AM A GOOD PERSON" on the front.

The post In Lieu Of Masks, Progressives To Just Wear Shirts Saying 'I AM A GOOD PERSON' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x