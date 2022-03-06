In Lieu Of Masks, Progressives To Just Wear Shirts Saying ‘I AM A GOOD PERSON’

March 6, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—With mask mandates going away around the country, many progressives are feeling lost, confused, and frustrated. According to sources, the nation's progressives will move forward in a maskless world by electing to just wear t-shirts that say "I AM A GOOD PERSON" on the front.

