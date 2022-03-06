Is Klaus Schwab the Most Dangerous Man in the World?

March 6, 2022

Klaus Schwab is bringing you the great reset. And not only will it be great, it’ll be a fantastic reset! The folks at the World Economic Forum are busy helping protect you from climate change and disease. Yet some people still ask, is Klaus Schwab the most dangerous man in theWorld? Get the full picture along with everything they DON’T want you to know in this video! https://rumble.com/vwghvi-is-klaus-schwab-the-most-dangerous-man-in-the-world.html



