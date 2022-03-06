Mike Pompeo: US should immediately recognize Taiwan as ‘free and sovereign country’

March 6, 2022

The U.S. should immediately "do the right and obvious thing" and recognize Taiwan as a "free and sovereign country," former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote Thursday night in a series of Twitter messages. Pompeo’s comments came as he visited Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei – and as war continued to rage in Ukraine late Thursday into Friday, with a fire at a nuclear power plant bringing a potentially frightening new scenario into play, although the fire was later reported to be extinguished. A possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan has loomed as a possibility in the wake of...



