Nigel Farage launches new campaign 'Power Not Poverty' to stop the Green agenda

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

@Nigel_Farage We need a referendum on the net zero madness. I am excited to launch a new campaign with @TiceRichard called @PowerNotPoverty The Richmond Greens don't have to worry about paying their gas bills — but millions of ordinary people do.



Read More...