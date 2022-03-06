PETER HITCHENS: One glorious day in Sevastapol 12 years ago, I saw what was coming. That's why I won't join this carnival of hypocrisy

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

...the long-ago summer of 2010, I found myself in the beautiful harbor of Sevastapol, surveying the rival fleets of Russia and Ukraine as they rode at anchor in the lovely Crimean sunshine. One great fortress was adorned with banners proclaiming "Glory to the Ukrainian Navy!" Another frowning bastion across the water bore the words "Glory to the Russian Navy!" In the streets of that elegant city, with its porticoes and statues and monuments to repeated wars, sailors from the two fleets mingled on the pavements. The Russians looked like Russians with their huge hats and Edwardian uniforms. The Ukrainians looked...



Read More...