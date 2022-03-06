The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

PODCAST: Biden’s Supreme Court Pick Will Ignore the Constitution

March 6, 2022   |   Tags:
Democrats hate the constitution. The constitution doesn’t need to be interpreted. Republics protect the minority from the majority. Founding fathers warned of the evils of democracy. You can’t have liberty in a democracy, but you can in a republic. The constitution was written to protect against democracy. The government that governs best, governs least Play...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x