President Trump explains more about his new social media site "Truth Social"

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Latest Statement on TMTG by the 45th President Donald J. Trump Last week, I announced the creation of a major new company that will challenge the dominance of the Big Tech giants and Big Media bosses. Today I want to explain more about what I am doing and why. For me, this endeavor is about much more than politics. This is about saving our country. America has always been a nation of smart, spirited, and independent people who take pride in thinking for themselves. We admire those who aren’t afraid to speak their minds, or go against the tide. Yet...



Read More...