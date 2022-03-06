Severed leg found at Margaret Drive in viral video is real, police confirm

A viral video showing a severed leg found at Margaret Drive has been making rounds on social media recently. The 15-second clip shows the bloodied leg found among several large rubbish bins and discarded cardboard boxes. More from AsiaOne Read the condensed version of this story, and other top stories with NewsLite. (Singapore) In the video, a male voice can be heard saying, "A human foot, a human foot," as the camera pans to the severed leg on the floor. It generated mixed reactions from netizens, some of whom said that they were unable to eat after watching the video....



