The Primary Function of the Pharma-Controlled Media Is to Fabricate HIT PIECES on Anyone Telling the Truth About Vaccines

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

One of the primary functions of the corporate, pharma-controlled media is to fabricate HIT PIECES against anyone who tells the truth about vaccine failure, vaccine fraud and vaccine damage. At the January 23rd “Defeat the Mandates” rally in Washington D.C., several speakers took the stage and lambasted the unethical coercion behind today’s vaccine mandates. The speakers, led by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., pinpointed specific examples of vaccine injury and death and chronicled these historic crimes against humanity. The pharma-controlled media ignored the truthfulness of the event and resorted to HIT PIECES to shut down the reality of vaccine-induced death.The Times...



Read More...