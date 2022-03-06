'This is a massive crime against humanity': Trump says we 'can't let' the situation in Ukraine continue and slams 'paper tiger' NATO for its inaction

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former President Donald Trump slammed his former comrade Vladimir Putin for the growing death toll in Ukraine - calling it a 'massive crime against humanity' - and blasted NATO for its lack of action during a GOP donor event Saturday. Trump spoke to Republican National Committee donors in Louisiana during the Spring Retreat in New Orleans, where he covered a wide variety of topics, including the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Trump also went after NATO, calling it a 'paper tiger' and said the US cannot just stand by while Ukraine is invaded, according to Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey, who...



