Volodymyr Zelensky: If they don’t send help, “they want us to be killed slowly”

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In a dramatic message, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, denounced the destruction of an airport by Russian missiles and again asked NATO to declare a no-fly zone over his country. It was after the impact of eight missiles in the terminal located near the Vinnytsia area in the west of the country. “The brutal and cynical missile attack left the airport completely destroyed. They (the Russians) continue to destroy our infrastructure, our life, which we built, our parents, our grandparents, generations of Ukrainians (…),” he said. Zelensky emphasized that “peaceful Vinnytsia has never threatened Russia“. SNIP “We repeat every...



