‘Weapons to anyone’: Across Ukraine, militias form as Russian forces near

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

KHARKIV, Ukraine - In a downtown government office building, men and women in military fatigues carried rocket-propelled grenades through hallways lined with ornate white crown molding. Others had AK-47s with loaded clips slung over the shoulders. Sandbags rested along windows - protection in case of potential blasts. One of the city’s public buses pulled up to the building. There were hundreds of boxes of bullets inside. ... Ukraine’s Territorial Defense, which is believed to have more than 130,000 volunteers, has been conducting weekend training sessions for months in preparation to help defend its turf from Russia. Now that the attack...



Read More...