What does the [Arab socialist] Hadash Party really think about the war in Ukraine? [sides with Putin, invasion]

March 6, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the Hadash party, Russia and Putin are "victims" of Ukraine, which is generally aggressive. The Hadash party defends the small and attacked country, Russia The left-wing Hadash party de facto stands to the right of Vladimir Putin. This is an event reminiscent of their historic support for the tyrannical Syrian ruler, Bashar Assad, who murdered his people with terrible cruelty with the help of the Russians. Although every reference of this party begins with a "no no no" to Putin, with a statement of "yes to peace and no to war" but at the end come the statements and...



