Angelina Jolie arrives in Yemen to aid refugee crisis amid Ukraine war: 'We cannot be selective'. Yemen has endured a years-long civil war beginning in 2014

March 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Listen to this article 0:00 / 2:41 1X BeyondWords Angelina Jolie is on the ground in Yemen to aid refugees. Jolie, 46, emphasized the need to support all displaced families and refugees as she arrived in the capital city of Yemen on Sunday amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The U.N. refugee agency said it hopes that Jolie’s visit would draw attention to growing humanitarian needs in Yemen, the Arab World’s poorest country, ahead of the annual High Level Pledging Conference for Yemen on March 16. "I've landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR...



Read More...