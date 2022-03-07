California doubles down on COVID legislation

March 7, 2022

The California legislature is now pushing to make our state the most COVID restricted in the country. This, despite Governor Newsom stating he’s moving to treat the virus as endemic. There are 8 bills in all and every one is a misinformed boondoggle. Here’s how NPR summarizes the various bills lined up in Sacramento. I’ve added my comments in brackets: -SB 871 would require all children 0 to 17 to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend child care or school; -SB 866 would allow kids 12 to 17 to get the COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent; -SB 1479 would require...



