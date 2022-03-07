FReeper Canteen ~ Road Trip: Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, New Jersey ~ 08 MAR 2022

March 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

~The FReeper Canteen Presents~ Road Trip: Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, New JerseyThe Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) conducts research, development, test, evaluation and sustainment for all United States Navy and United States Marine Corps aircraft and aircraft systems. It operates a test wing and ranges, facilities, laboratories and aircraft in support of military operations worldwide.The NAWCAD Lakehurst Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) Department executes the timely development, acquisition and sustainment of ALRE systems for the Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (PMA-251) Program Office. The department is responsible for all systems and equipment used for...



Read More...