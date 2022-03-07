Gantz calls on world to 'mobilize' against Iran as Vienna talks continue

March 7, 2022

Defense minister says Tehran will become direct threat to world peace if allowed to reach nuclear threshold, vows Israel will prevent Islamic Republic from becoming an existential threat Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday called on the world 'to act against Iranian aggression', adding that Israel will use all of its abilities and means to prevent Tehran and its nuclear ambitions from becoming an existential threat. The defense minister's call comes amid ongoing negotiations in Vienna, between Western powers and Iran, meant to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear agreement abandoned by the U.S. in 2018...



