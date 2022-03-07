Here’s what happens in a nuclear apocalypse

March 7, 2022

Since the creation of the atom bomb, the threat of nuclear war has loomed. Endless films and books have dealt with the nuclear apocalypse and its aftermath, but what would a nuclear apocalypse really look like? Rutgers University Professor Alan Robock spoke with Fox News about the Armageddon and his team’s new study regarding a nuclear war’s effects on ocean life. CITIES WOULD BURN If you live in a major city when a nuke hits, needless to say, you’re in big trouble. “A nuclear bomb is like bringing a piece of the sun to the surface of the earth for...



