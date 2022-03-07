The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Here’s what happens in a nuclear apocalypse

March 7, 2022   |   Tags:
Since the creation of the atom bomb, the threat of nuclear war has loomed. Endless films and books have dealt with the nuclear apocalypse and its aftermath, but what would a nuclear apocalypse really look like? Rutgers University Professor Alan Robock spoke with Fox News about the Armageddon and his team’s new study regarding a nuclear war’s effects on ocean life. CITIES WOULD BURN If you live in a major city when a nuke hits, needless to say, you’re in big trouble. “A nuclear bomb is like bringing a piece of the sun to the surface of the earth for...


