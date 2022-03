Hoyer: House eying vote this week to ban Russian oil imports

March 7, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Monday that Democratic leaders could stage a vote within days on legislation to ban oil imports from Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine has sparked a global backlash. "I think we could see it on the floor this week," he told reporters in the Capitol.



