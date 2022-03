Is Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Program?

March 7, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

So, we reported on US bioweapons labs inside Ukraine, which should have come as no surprise, and the day after the report, all the documents from US government website regarding those labs were scrubbed, but we provided the archive to them. Now, the question is: Is Ukraine now destroying evidence of US-funded bioweapons program? It …



Read More...